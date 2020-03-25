Shares of Nexstar Media-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST , AMCX , DISCA , DISCK , SBGI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Broadcasting industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST ) ranks first with a gain of 19.52%; Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX ) ranks second with a gain of 17.05%; and Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA ) ranks third with a gain of 11.95%.

Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK ) follows with a gain of 11.73% and Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.60%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sinclair Broad-A on July 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.97. Since that call, shares of Sinclair Broad-A have fallen 70.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.