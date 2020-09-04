Shares of Nexstar Media-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST , SBGI , AMCX , TGNA , GTN )

We looked at the Broadcasting industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST ) ranks first with a gain of 8.60%; Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI ) ranks second with a gain of 8.56%; and Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX ) ranks third with a gain of 7.19%.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA ) follows with a gain of 6.36% and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.75%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tegna Inc on March 17th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.14. Since that call, shares of Tegna Inc have fallen 27.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.