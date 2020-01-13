Shares of Nexpoint Resi Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Residential REITs Industry (NXRT, RESI, AIV, ELS, BRG)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Nexpoint Resi ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.12. Following is Altisource with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.33. Apartment Invest ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.53.

Equity Lifestyle follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.94, and Bluerock Residen rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.24.

