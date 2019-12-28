Shares of Newmont Mining Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Gold Industry (NEM, RGLD, MUX, GORO, TAHO)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Newmont Mining ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 38.3. Royal Gold Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 25.8. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 10.4.
Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 2.7, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 1.6.
