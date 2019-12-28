MySmarTrend
Shares of Newmont Mining Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Gold Industry (NEM, RGLD, MUX, GORO, TAHO)

Written on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 5:22am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Newmont Mining ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 38.3. Royal Gold Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 25.8. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 10.4.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 2.7, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 1.6.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

