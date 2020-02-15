Shares of Newell Brands In Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (NWL, LBY, CSS, LCUT, TUP)
Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Newell Brands In ranks lowest with a sales per share of $29.75. Libbey Inc is next with a sales per share of $35.99. Css Industries ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $37.24.
Lifetime Brands follows with a sales per share of $39.15, and Tupperware Brand rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $44.05.
