Shares of New Senior Inves Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry (SNR, HCP, MPW, UHT, OHI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
New Senior Inves ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.07. Following is Hcp Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.94. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.31.
Universal Health follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.33, and Omega Healthcare rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.11.
