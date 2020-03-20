Shares of New Relic Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (NEWR , ALRM , EGOV , LPSN , TWTR )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) ranks first with a gain of 14.72%; Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM ) ranks second with a gain of 13.25%; and Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV ) ranks third with a gain of 12.23%.
Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) follows with a gain of 10.57% and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.23%.
