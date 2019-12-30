Shares of New Jersey Res Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Gas Utilities Industry (NJR, SJI, WGL, SWX, UGI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

New Jersey Res ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million. Following is South Jersey Ind with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million.

Southwest Gas Ho follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Ugi Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $889,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Wgl Hldgs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.