Shares of New Home Co Inc/ Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, BZH, WLH, CCS, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Following is Beazer Homes Usa with a a price to book ratio of 0.89. William Lyon-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.99.

Century Communit follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.08, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.15.

