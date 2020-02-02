Shares of New Home Co Inc/ Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, DHI, NVR, LEN, MHO)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Dr Horton Inc is next with a a beta of 0.8. Nvr Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Lennar Corp-A follows with a a beta of 0.9, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

