Shares of New Home Co Inc/ Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, WLH, CCS, TPH, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 22.2%. William Lyon-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 14.5%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.9%.

Tri Pointe Group follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%.

