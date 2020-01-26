Shares of New Home Co Inc/ Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Homebuilding Industry (NWHM, WLH, BZH, TPH, TMHC)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
New Home Co Inc/ ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 18.3%. Following is William Lyon-A with a an earnings yield of 13.3%. Beazer Homes Usa ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 10.3%.
Tri Pointe Group follows with a an earnings yield of 10.2%, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 7.9%.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Taylor Morriso-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Taylor Morriso-A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest earnings yield new home co inc/ william lyon-a beazer homes usa tri pointe group taylor morriso-a