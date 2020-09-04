Shares of Nevro Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry (NVRO, GKOS, ABMD, IRMD, ABT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Nevro Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,296.2%. Following is Glaukos Corp with a sales growth of 3,921.2%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,333.6%.

Iradimed Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,187.6%, and Abbott Labs rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,134.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nevro Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nevro Corp in search of a potential trend change.