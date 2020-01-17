Shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (NSR, SYKE, CASS, CLGX, DST)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Neustar Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.82. Following is Sykes Enterprise with a a price to book ratio of 1.95. Cass Information ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.07.

Corelogic Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.63, and Dst Systems Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.01.

