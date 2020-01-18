Shares of Neos Therapeutic Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (NEOS, NKTR, NBY, MDCO, TBPH)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Neos Therapeutic ranks lowest with a ROE of -46,013.5%. Nektar Therapeut is next with a ROE of -24,966.6%. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -20,874.9%.
Medicines Comp follows with a ROE of -17,771.8%, and Theravance B rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -15,960.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Theravance B on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Theravance B have risen 38.2%. We continue to monitor Theravance B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest return on equity neos therapeutic nektar therapeut :nby novabay pharmaceuticals inc medicines comp theravance b