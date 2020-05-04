Shares of Neogenomics Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, TECH, BIO, PRAH, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Neogenomics Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Bio-Techne Corp with a a beta of 0.9. Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Pra Health Scien follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bruker Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.72. Since that call, shares of Bruker Corp have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta neogenomics inc bio-techne corp bio-rad labs-a pra health scien bruker corp