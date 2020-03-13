Shares of Neogenomics Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO , QGEN , PRAH , CRL , BRKR )

We looked at the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks first with a loss of 3.11%; Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) ranks second with a loss of 3.36%; and Pra Health Scien (NASDAQ:PRAH ) ranks third with a loss of 7.71%.

Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) follows with a loss of 9.04% and Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 9.40%.

