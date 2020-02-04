Shares of Neogenomics Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, BIO, PRAH, ILMN, QGEN)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 37.3%. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a future earnings growth of 30.5%. Pra Health Scien ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.6%.

Illumina Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 14.4%, and Qiagen Nv rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.1%.

