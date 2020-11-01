Shares of Neogenomics Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, PRAH, BIO, PKI, QGEN)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.
Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 84.3%. Pra Health Scien is next with a EBITDA growth of 75.2%. Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 54.5%.
Perkinelmer Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 47.7%, and Qiagen Nv rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 45.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neogenomics Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Neogenomics Inc have risen 31.4%. We continue to monitor Neogenomics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest ebitda growth neogenomics inc pra health scien bio-rad labs-a perkinelmer inc qiagen nv