Shares of Neogenomics Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (NEO)

Neogenomics Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 9.0% to $28.23. About 2.7 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 807,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Neogenomics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.52 and a high of $34.97 and are now at $31.02, 67% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.