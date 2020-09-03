Shares of Ncr Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (NCR, DBD, DDD, KODK, AVID)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ncr Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $193,000. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a an RPE of $199,000. 3D Systems Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $246,000.

Eastman Kodak Co follows with a an RPE of $264,000, and Avid Technology rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $283,000.

