Shares of Navient Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Consumer Finance Industry (NAVI, NNI, SC, ECPG, RM)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Navient Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 95.47. Nelnet Inc-Cl A is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 89.12. Santander Consum ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.04.

Encore Capital G follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 76.76, and Regional Managem rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 68.30.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Navient Corp and will alert subscribers who have NAVI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.