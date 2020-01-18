Shares of Nature'S Sunshne Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Personal Products Industry (NATR, COTY, EPC, IPAR, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Nature'S Sunshne ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,153.0%. Coty Inc-Cl A is next with a ROE of -305.9%. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a ROE of -121.2%.

Inter Parfums follows with a ROE of 1,053.9%, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,849.5%.

