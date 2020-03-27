Shares of Natural Health Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Personal Products Industry (NHTC, NATR, EPC, MED, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Natural Health ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Nature'S Sunshne is next with a a beta of 1.2. Edgewell Persona ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Medifast Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Inter Parfums rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nature'S Sunshne on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.23. Since that call, shares of Nature'S Sunshne have fallen 18.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.