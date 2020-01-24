Shares of Natl Beverage Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Natl Beverage ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.53. Following is Pepsico Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.48. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.48.

Monster Beverage follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.83, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monster Beverage on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Monster Beverage have risen 13.1%. We continue to monitor Monster Beverage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.