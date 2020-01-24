MySmarTrend
Shares of Natl Beverage Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Natl Beverage ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.53. Following is Pepsico Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.48. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.48.

Monster Beverage follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.83, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monster Beverage on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Monster Beverage have risen 13.1%. We continue to monitor Monster Beverage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): FIZZ PEP KO MNST COKE

