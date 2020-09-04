MySmarTrend
Shares of National Storage Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Specialized REITs Industry (NSA, CONE, EQIX, GLPI, DFT)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

National Storage ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,470.8%. Following is Cyrusone Inc with a sales growth of 2,700.8%. Equinix Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,094.2%.

Gaming And Leisu follows with a sales growth of 1,727.1%, and Dupont Fabros Te rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,686.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dupont Fabros Te on August 22nd, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $63.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Dupont Fabros Te have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor Dupont Fabros Te for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

