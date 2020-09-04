Shares of National Storage Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Specialized REITs Industry (NSA, CONE, EQIX, GLPI, DFT)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

National Storage ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,470.8%. Following is Cyrusone Inc with a sales growth of 2,700.8%. Equinix Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,094.2%.

Gaming And Leisu follows with a sales growth of 1,727.1%, and Dupont Fabros Te rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,686.6%.

