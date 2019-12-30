Shares of National Retail Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Retail REITs Industry (NNN, O, GTY, ADC, ROIC)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

National Retail ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.0 million. Following is Realty Income with a an RPE of $8.1 million. Getty Realty ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.0 million.

Agree Realty follows with a an RPE of $3.9 million, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $3.9 million.

