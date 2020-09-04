Shares of National General Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (NGHC, KMPR, HIG, L, HMN)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.
National General ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,469.4%. Kemper Corp is next with a sales growth of 799.0%. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third highest with a sales growth of 538.3%.
Loews Corp follows with a sales growth of 480.7%, and Horace Mann Educ rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 377.7%.
