Shares of National General Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (NGHC, KMPR, HIG, L, HMN)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.

National General ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,469.4%. Kemper Corp is next with a sales growth of 799.0%. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third highest with a sales growth of 538.3%.

Loews Corp follows with a sales growth of 480.7%, and Horace Mann Educ rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 377.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Horace Mann Educ on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.79. Since that call, shares of Horace Mann Educ have fallen 23.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.