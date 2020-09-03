Shares of Nasdaq Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (NDAQ, ICE, MCO, FDS, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Nasdaq Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%. Following is Intercontinental with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%. Moody'S Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

Factset Research follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%.

