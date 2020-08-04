Shares of Nantkwest Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Biotechnology Industry (NK, CBMG, BLCM, TGTX, DVAX)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Nantkwest Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $281. Following is Cellular Biomedi with a an RPE of $753. Bellicum Pharmac ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1,000.

Tg Therapeutics follows with a an RPE of $2,000, and Dynavax Technolo rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2,000.

