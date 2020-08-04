Shares of Nantkwest Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Biotechnology Industry (NK, CBMG, BLCM, TGTX, DVAX)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Nantkwest Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $281. Following is Cellular Biomedi with a an RPE of $753. Bellicum Pharmac ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1,000.
Tg Therapeutics follows with a an RPE of $2,000, and Dynavax Technolo rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $2,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nantkwest Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.09. Since that call, shares of Nantkwest Inc have fallen 41.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee nantkwest inc cellular biomedi bellicum pharmac tg therapeutics dynavax technolo