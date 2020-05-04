Shares of NanoViricides Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Biotechnology Industry (NNVC, ZFGN, ARRY, ISR, PFNX)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
NanoViricides Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Zafgen Inc is next with a a beta of 0.5. Array Biopharma ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.
Isoray, Inc. follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Pfenex Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Array Biopharma on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Array Biopharma have risen 96.3%. We continue to monitor Array Biopharma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest beta :nnvc nanoviricides inc zafgen inc Array BioPharma :isr isoray inc. amex:pfnx pfenex inc