Shares of Myr Group Inc/De Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Construction & Engineering Industry (MYRG, GVA, FIX, PWR, FLR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Myr Group Inc/De ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 208.0%. Granite Constr is next with a projected earnings growth of 90.4%. Comfort Systems ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.8%.

Quanta Services follows with a projected earnings growth of 38.5%, and Fluor Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 35.6%.

