Shares of Myers Inds Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (MYE, CCK, SLGN, BERY, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 71.6%. Following is Crown Holdings I with a projected earnings growth of 33.6%. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 27.5%.

Berry Global Gro follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.2%, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 15.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Greif Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have GEF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.