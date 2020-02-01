Shares of Myers Inds Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (MYE, BLL, GEF, CCK, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 23.4%. Ball Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 14.4%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.

Crown Holdings I follows with a future earnings growth of 11.7%, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 11.3%.

