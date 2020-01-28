Shares of Myers Inds Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (MYE, GEF, OI, BERY, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a a beta of 1.2. Owens-Illinois ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

