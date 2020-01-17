Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, GPI, MNRO, AZO, PAG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.1%. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a projected earnings growth of 9.8%. Monro Muffler ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.1%.

Autozone Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.8%, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.4%.

