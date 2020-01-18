Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, CRMT, LAD, AN, MNRO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.71. America'S Car-Ma is next with a FCF per share of $0.73. Lithia Motors-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.73.

Autonation Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.32, and Monro Muffler rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.94.

