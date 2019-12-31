Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, GPI, CRMT, MNRO, ORLY)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.13. Group 1 Automoti is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. America'S Car-Ma ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Monro Muffler follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and O'Reilly Automot rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

