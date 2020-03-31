Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, AAP, SAH, CRMT, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 32,709.7%. Following is Advance Auto Par with a EPS growth of 21,055.3%. Sonic Automoti-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,897.6%.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a EPS growth of 7,968.8%, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,801.3%.

