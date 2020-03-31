Shares of Murphy Usa Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry (MUSA, AAP, SAH, CRMT, AZO)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 32,709.7%. Following is Advance Auto Par with a EPS growth of 21,055.3%. Sonic Automoti-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,897.6%.
America'S Car-Ma follows with a EPS growth of 7,968.8%, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,801.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Murphy Usa Inc on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.93. Since that call, shares of Murphy Usa Inc have fallen 14.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
