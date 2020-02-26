Shares of Msg Networks- A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (MSGN, LBRDA, CMCSA, DISH, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Msg Networks- A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.05. Liberty Br-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.49. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.86.

Dish Network-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.39, and Cable One Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 54.21.

