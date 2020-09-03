MySmarTrend
Shares of Msg Networks- A Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Cable & Satellite Industry (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, CABO)

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 2:17am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 25.4%. Liberty Br-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.8%. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Msg Networks- A and will alert subscribers who have MSGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

