Shares of Msg Networks- A Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Cable & Satellite Industry (MSGN, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, CABO)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Msg Networks- A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.5%. Liberty Br-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Dish Network-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%, and Cable One Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.9%.

