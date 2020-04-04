Shares of Msci Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MSCI, MCO, NDAQ, ICE, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Msci Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 32.8%. Following is Moody'S Corp with a projected earnings growth of 28.0%. Nasdaq Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 19.5%.

Intercontinental follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.1%, and Factset Research rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 16.1%.

