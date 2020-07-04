MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Msa Safety Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (MSA, ESND, MLHR, PBI, ACCO)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:24am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.44. Following is Essendant Inc with a FCF per share of $4.00. Herman Miller ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.92.

Pitney Bowes Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.74, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.61.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pitney Bowes Inc on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.18. Since that call, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc have fallen 55.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share msa safety inc essendant inc herman miller pitney bowes inc acco brands corp

Ticker(s): MSA ESND MLHR PBI ACCO

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.