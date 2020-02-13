Shares of Mrc Global Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (MRC, DXPE, WSO, TGH, NEFF)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mrc Global Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 41.15. Following is Dxp Enterprises with a a P/E ratio of 35.18. Watsco Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Textainer Group follows with a a P/E ratio of 30.68, and Neff Corp-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 29.65.

