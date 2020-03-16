Shares of Morgan Stanley Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (MS , SCHW , SF , RJF , LPLA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) ranks first with a gain of 19.77%; Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks second with a gain of 19.13%; and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF ) ranks third with a gain of 18.95%.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) follows with a gain of 18.94% and Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 18.57%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Morgan Stanley and will alert subscribers who have MS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.