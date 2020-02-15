Shares of Monster Beverage Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Soft Drinks Industry (MNST, KO, FIZZ, PEP, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Monster Beverage ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.14. Following is Coca-Cola Co/The with a sales per share of $7.95. Natl Beverage ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $20.25.

Pepsico Inc follows with a sales per share of $44.99, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $485.25.

