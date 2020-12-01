Shares of Monsanto Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, SMG, AVD, CF, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 18.3%. Following is Scotts Miracle with a EBITDA growth of 27.8%. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 28.6%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a EBITDA growth of 32.7%, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 54.1%.

