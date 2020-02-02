Shares of Monsanto Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MON, CGA, SMG, FMC, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is China Green Agriculture Inc with a a beta of 0.9. Scotts Miracle ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Fmc Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

