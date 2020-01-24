Shares of Monro Muffler Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, CRMT, ORLY, AAP, KMX)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. America'S Car-Ma is next with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.

Advance Auto Par follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Carmax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

